The Travelers Companies Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $454 million, or $1.89 per share. This compares with $662 million, or $2.62 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The Travelers Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $526 million or $2.20 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $9.30 billion from $8.81 billion last year.

The Travelers Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $454 Mln. vs. $662 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.89 vs. $2.62 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.60 -Revenue (Q3): $9.30 Bln vs. $8.81 Bln last year.

