The Travelers Companies Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) released earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $396 million, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $709 million, or $2.62 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, The Travelers Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $378 million or $1.43 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $7.57 billion from $7.06 billion last year.

The Travelers Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $378 Mln. vs. $687 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.43 vs. $2.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.35 -Revenue (Q3): $7.57 Bln vs. $7.06 Bln last year.

