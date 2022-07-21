The Travelers Companies Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $551 million, or $2.27 per share. This compares with $934 million, or $3.66 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, The Travelers Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $625 million or $2.57 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $9.14 billion from $8.69 billion last year.

The Travelers Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $551 Mln. vs. $934 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.27 vs. $3.66 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.97 -Revenue (Q2): $9.14 Bln vs. $8.69 Bln last year.

