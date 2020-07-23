The Travelers Companies Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV):

-Earnings: -$40 million in Q2 vs. $557 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.16 in Q2 vs. $2.10 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, The Travelers Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$50 million or -$0.20 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.20 per share -Revenue: $7.40 billion in Q2 vs. $7.83 billion in the same period last year.

