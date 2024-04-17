The Travelers Companies Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.12 billion, or $4.80 per share. This compares with $975 million, or $4.13 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, The Travelers Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.10 billion or $4.69 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.8% to $11.23 billion from $9.70 billion last year.

The Travelers Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.12 Bln. vs. $975 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.80 vs. $4.13 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $11.23 Bln vs. $9.70 Bln last year.

