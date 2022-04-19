The Travelers Companies Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.02 billion, or $4.15 per share. This compares with $0.73 billion, or $2.87 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, The Travelers Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.04 billion or $4.22 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $8.81 billion from $8.31 billion last year.

The Travelers Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.02 Bln. vs. $0.73 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.15 vs. $2.87 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.60 -Revenue (Q1): $8.81 Bln vs. $8.31 Bln last year.

