The Travelers Companies Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) reported a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit totaled $600 million, or $2.33 per share. This compares with $796 million, or $2.99 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, The Travelers Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $676 million or $2.62 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $7.91 billion from $7.67 billion last year.

The Travelers Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $676 Mln. vs. $755 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.62 vs. $2.83 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.85 -Revenue (Q1): $7.91 Bln vs. $7.67 Bln last year.

