The Travelers Companies Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $733 million, or $2.87 per share. This compares with $600 million, or $2.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, The Travelers Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $699 million or $2.73 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $8.31 billion from $7.91 billion last year.

The Travelers Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $699 Mln. vs. $676 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.73 vs. $2.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.37 -Revenue (Q1): $8.31 Bln vs. $7.91 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.