The Trade Desk (TTD) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

The Trade Desk TTD is set to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 18.



For the quarter, the company expects revenues between $287 million and $291 million, indicating 33-35% growth on a year-over-year basis.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $291.3 million, indicating 35% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



However, the consensus mark for earnings has been unchanged at $1.90 per share over the past 30 days, suggesting 27.5% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 105.5%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Factors to Consider

The Trade Desk’s top line, in the fourth quarter, is expected to have benefited from the momentum in programmatic ad buying. Further, the emergence of digital content boosted the usage of the company’s inventory across all forms of Connected-TV (“CTV”).



Notably, CTV spending grew more than 100% in the third quarter. The momentum is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.



Moreover, strong ad holiday spending and an expanding base are expected to have aided The Trade Desk’s top line in the December quarter.



Furthermore, consistent customer retention is expected to have perked up the company’s revenues during the quarter. The Trade Desk’s customer-retention rate has remained more than 95%, as it has for the previous five years.



However, accelerated spending is expected to have hurt bottom-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



The Trade Desk has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

