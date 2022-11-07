The Trade Desk (TTD) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

The Trade Desk TTD is set to release its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 9.



For the third quarter, the company expects revenues of at least $385 million, indicating growth of 28% year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $385.83 million, indicating 28.14% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has increased by a penny to 24 cents per share over the past 30 days, suggesting 33.33% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing once, delivering an earnings surprise of 20.96%, on average.



Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement:

Factors to Consider

The Trade Desk’s top line, in the third quarter, is expected to have benefited from the momentum in programmatic ad buying. Steady Connected-TV spending is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.



Consistent customer retention is expected to have perked up the company’s revenues during the quarter. The Trade Desk’s customer-retention rate has remained at more than 95% in the recent period.



The growing adoption of UID2 bodes well for The Trade Desk. Moreover, an expanding partner base that includes the likes of Disney, Amazon’s cloud arm Amazon Web Services and Experian is noteworthy.



Integration of leading retailers like Walgreens, Albertsons and Target within The Trade Desk’s Solimar platform has been driving utilization growth from both endemic and non-endemic advertisers.



However, a challenging macro environment in Europe is expected to have hurt The Trade Desk’s top and bottom-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



The Trade Desk has an Earnings ESP of +2.13% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

