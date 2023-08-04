The Trade Desk (TTD) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

The Trade Desk TTD is set to release its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 9.



For the first quarter, the company expects revenues of at least $452 million, indicating growth of 20% year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $455.2 million, suggesting a 20.76% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings is estimated to be 26 cents per share, indicating 30% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing once, delivering an earnings surprise of 20.8% on average.

The Trade Desk Price and EPS Surprise

The Trade Desk price-eps-surprise | The Trade Desk Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement:

Factors to Consider

The Trade Desk’s top-line growth in the second quarter is expected to have been backed by a significant increase in digital spending, primarily driven by a shift from linear TV to more premium alternatives like programmatic CTV.



The company is expected to have benefited from its expanding footprint in international markets across Europe and Asia.



The company is expected to have benefited from the growing adoption of its Unified ID 2.0, CTV and shopper marketing. UID2 allows advertisers to match their customer data, with accuracy, across the open Internet more effectively.



Higher spending and continuous innovation in the product pipeline have been a catalyst for The Trade Desk. The momentum is expected to have driven top-line growth.



Strong customer retention is expected to have pushed up the company’s revenues during the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



The Trade Desk has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Townsquare TSQ has an Earnings ESP of +4.17% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Townsquare shares have gained 53.8% year to date. TSQ is set to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 9.



BILL Holdings BILL has an Earnings ESP of +4.35% and a Zacks Rank #2.



BILL Holdings shares have gained 5.8% in the year-to-date period. BILL is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 17.



CACI International CACI has an Earnings ESP of +2.36% and a Zacks Rank #2.



CACI International shares have gained 18% year to date. CACI is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Aug 9.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CACI International, Inc. (CACI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Townsquare Media, Inc. (TSQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Trade Desk (TTD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.