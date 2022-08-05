The Trade Desk (TTD) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

The Trade Desk TTD is set to release its second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 9.



For the second quarter, the company expects revenues of at least $364 million, indicating growth of 30% year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $365.25 million, indicating 30.46% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has been unchanged at 21 cents per share over the past 30 days, suggesting 16.67% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 31.76%, on average.



Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement:

Factors to Consider

The Trade Desk’s top line, in the second quarter, is expected to have benefited from the momentum in programmatic ad buying. Robust Connected-TV (“CTV”) spending is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.



Consistent customer retention is expected to have perked up the company’s revenues during the quarter. The Trade Desk’s customer-retention rate has remained more than 95% in the recent period.



Growing adoption of UID2 bodes well for The Trade Desk. Moreover, an expanding partner base is noteworthy. In the previous quarter, The Trade Desk inked a partnership with InfoSum and AppLovin.



However, accelerated spending is expected to have hurt The Trade Desk’s bottom-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



The Trade Desk has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:



Blink Charging BLNK has an Earnings ESP of +4.23% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2, at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Blink shares are down 15.2% year to date. BLNK is set to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 8.



Rekor Systems REKR has an Earnings ESP of +1.96% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Rekor shares have declined 71.6% on a year-to-date basis. The company is set to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 11.



Intuit INTU has an Earnings ESP of +1.92% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Intuit shares are down 27.5% year to date. INTU is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 23.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

