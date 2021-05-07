The Trade Desk (TTD) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

The Trade Desk TTD is set to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 10.



For the quarter, the company expects revenues between $214 million and $217 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $216.5 million, indicating 35% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



However, the consensus mark for earnings has been unchanged at 82 cents per share over the past 30 days, suggesting 9% decline from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 123.1%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Factors to Consider

The Trade Desk’s top line, in the first quarter, is expected to have benefited from the momentum in programmatic ad buying. Further, the emergence of digital content boosted usage of the company’s inventory across all forms of Connected-TV (“CTV”).



Notably, CTV spending more than doubled in 2020. The momentum is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.



Furthermore, consistent customer retention is expected to have perked up the company’s revenues during the quarter. The Trade Desk’s customer-retention rate has remained more than 95%, as it has for the previous six years.



However, accelerated spending is expected to have hurt bottom-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



The Trade Desk has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:



NVIDIA NVDA has an Earnings ESP of +2.51% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Agilent Technologies A has an Earnings ESP of +1.57% and is #2 Ranked.



Cisco Systems CSCO has an Earnings ESP of +0.52% and a Zacks Rank #3.

