The Trade Desk (TTD) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

The Trade Desk TTD is set to release first-quarter 2022 results on May 10.



For the quarter, the company expects revenues of $303 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $304.41 million, indicating 31.2% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has been unchanged at 16 cents per share over the past 30 days, suggesting 14.29% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 41.94%, on average.



Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement:

Factors to Consider

The Trade Desk’s top line, in the first quarter, is expected to have benefited from momentum in programmatic ad buying. Robust Connected-TV (“CTV”) spending is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.



Consistent customer retention is expected to have perked up the company’s revenues during the quarter. The Trade Desk’s customer-retention rate has remained more than 95% in fourth-quarter 2021.



Moreover, an expanding partner base is noteworthy. In the previous quarter, The Trade Desk expanded its partnership with Comcast -owned NBCUniversal, adding Peacock to its industry-leading CTV platform.



As a result, the world’s leading advertisers will have access to Comcast’s premium Peacock video-on-demand inventory via The Trade Desk, including NBC Sports, NBC and Sky News, NBC Next-Day Prime, Peacock originals and an extensive catalog of content.



However, accelerated spending is expected to have hurt The Trade Desk’s bottom-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Although The Trade Desk has an Earnings ESP of +15.39%, it carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:



Analog Devices ADI has an Earnings ESP of +2.17% and is Zacks #2 Ranked. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



ADI’s shares have tumbled 10% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 23%.



Arlo Technologies ARLO has an Earnings ESP of +33.33% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



ARLO shares are down 29.6% year to date.



2U TWOU has an Earnings ESP of +4.76% and a Zacks Rank #3.



TWOU shares are down 53.4% year to date.



