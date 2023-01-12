The Trade Desk (TTD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The Trade Desk (TTD) closed the most recent trading day at $46.70, moving -1.29% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 8.98%.

Coming into today, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had lost 7.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 0.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 1%.

The Trade Desk will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect The Trade Desk to post earnings of $0.37 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 11.9%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $492.73 million, up 24.55% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for The Trade Desk. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.2% lower. The Trade Desk is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, The Trade Desk currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 42.62. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.88, which means The Trade Desk is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that TTD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.78. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.7 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

