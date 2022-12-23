The Trade Desk (TTD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The Trade Desk (TTD) closed the most recent trading day at $44.88, moving -0.04% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had lost 9.37% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.33% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from The Trade Desk as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.37, down 11.9% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $492.81 million, up 24.57% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $1.58 billion, which would represent changes of +14.29% and +32.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Trade Desk should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.76% lower within the past month. The Trade Desk is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note The Trade Desk's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 43.38. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.3.

Also, we should mention that TTD has a PEG ratio of 1.81. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.67 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The Trade Desk (TTD)

