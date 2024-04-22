The Trade Desk (TTD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The Trade Desk (TTD) ended the recent trading session at $77.01, demonstrating a -0.38% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.87% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.67%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.11%.

The the stock of digital-advertising platform operator has fallen by 9.12% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.97%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of The Trade Desk in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 8, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.22, reflecting a 4.35% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $479.63 million, reflecting a 25.3% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.49 per share and a revenue of $2.39 billion, demonstrating changes of +18.25% and +22.94%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for The Trade Desk. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, The Trade Desk holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, The Trade Desk is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 52.05. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.79.

Investors should also note that TTD has a PEG ratio of 2.26 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 45, this industry ranks in the top 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

