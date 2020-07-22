The Trade Desk (TTD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The Trade Desk (TTD) closed the most recent trading day at $443.32, moving -0.17% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.58% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had gained 8.3% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.34% in that time.

TTD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, TTD is projected to report earnings of $0.31 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 67.37%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $136.19 million, down 14.84% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.14 per share and revenue of $696.59 million. These totals would mark changes of -14.91% and +5.38%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TTD should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.3% lower within the past month. TTD is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, TTD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 141.28. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 33.96, so we one might conclude that TTD is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that TTD currently has a PEG ratio of 5.65. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.59 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

