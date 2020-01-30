The Trade Desk (TTD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, The Trade Desk (TTD) closed at $277.64, marking a -1.21% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had gained 8.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.64%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.18%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TTD as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, TTD is projected to report earnings of $1.19 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.17%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $213.31 million, up 32.93% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TTD. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.15% lower. TTD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note TTD's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 73.63. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.12.

Meanwhile, TTD's PEG ratio is currently 2.68. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.25 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

