The Trade Desk (TTD) Stock Moves -1.29%: What You Should Know

The Trade Desk (TTD) closed the most recent trading day at $191.53, moving -1.29% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had lost 9.19% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.22% in that time.

TTD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TTD to post earnings of $0.67 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.08%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $164.26 million, up 38.23% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.21 per share and revenue of $655.61 million, which would represent changes of +18.89% and +37.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TTD should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TTD is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, TTD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 60.45. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.33.

Meanwhile, TTD's PEG ratio is currently 2.2. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TTD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

