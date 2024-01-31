The Trade Desk (TTD) Stock Moves -1.23%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with The Trade Desk (TTD) standing at $68.43, reflecting a -1.23% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.82%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.23%.

Shares of the digital-advertising platform operator witnessed a loss of 1.86% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 5.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.28%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of The Trade Desk in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 15, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.42, up 10.53% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $582.19 million, up 18.64% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for The Trade Desk. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.99% downward. Currently, The Trade Desk is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, The Trade Desk is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 48.21. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.94, which means The Trade Desk is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that TTD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.1. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Services industry stood at 2.49 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, positioning it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

