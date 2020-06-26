The Trade Desk (TTD) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know

The Trade Desk (TTD) closed at $407.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.65% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.42%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.84%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had gained 37.41% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.5% in that time.

TTD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, TTD is projected to report earnings of $0.36 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 62.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $133.74 million, down 16.37% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.30 per share and revenue of $696.28 million. These totals would mark changes of -10.57% and +5.33%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TTD. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TTD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, TTD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 124.03. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.44.

Also, we should mention that TTD has a PEG ratio of 4.96. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.72 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.