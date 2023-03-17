The Trade Desk (TTD) Stock Moves -0.63%: What You Should Know

The Trade Desk (TTD) closed at $58.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.63% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had lost 6.64% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from The Trade Desk as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.14, down 33.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $363.74 million, up 15.35% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $1.88 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.54% and +19.24%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Trade Desk. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.19% lower within the past month. The Trade Desk is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, The Trade Desk is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 50.95. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.53.

Meanwhile, TTD's PEG ratio is currently 2.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.39 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

