The Trade Desk (TTD) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know

The Trade Desk (TTD) closed the most recent trading day at $292.58, moving -0.55% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had gained 70.74% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 16.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 15.69% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TTD as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, TTD is projected to report earnings of $0.46 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.12%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $159.99 million, up 32.24% from the year-ago period.

TTD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.97 per share and revenue of $770.27 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -19.51% and +16.52%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TTD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.55% lower. TTD currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TTD has a Forward P/E ratio of 99.05 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.27.

Also, we should mention that TTD has a PEG ratio of 3.96. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.38 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

