The Trade Desk (TTD) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, The Trade Desk (TTD) reached $73.40, with a -0.92% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had gained 5.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.9%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.28%.

The upcoming earnings release of The Trade Desk will be of great interest to investors. On that day, The Trade Desk is projected to report earnings of $0.42 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.53%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $581.7 million, reflecting a 18.54% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.26 per share and a revenue of $1.92 billion, indicating changes of +21.15% and +21.81%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for The Trade Desk. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, The Trade Desk is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, The Trade Desk is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 58.66. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 27.93 for its industry.

One should further note that TTD currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.44. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.44 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, finds itself in the top 15% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.