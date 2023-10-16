The Trade Desk (TTD) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with The Trade Desk (TTD) standing at $80.87, reflecting a +0.79% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.06% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.93%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had lost 3.77% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 3% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of The Trade Desk in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect The Trade Desk to post earnings of $0.29 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.54%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $486.72 million, showing a 23.29% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $1.95 billion, which would represent changes of +20.19% and +23.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Trade Desk. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, The Trade Desk possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, The Trade Desk is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 64.41. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.4, which means The Trade Desk is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that TTD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.68. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.87.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Trade Desk (TTD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.