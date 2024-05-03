The Trade Desk (TTD) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

The Trade Desk (TTD) closed the latest trading day at $88.59, indicating a +0.53% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.26%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.18%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.99%.

Coming into today, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had gained 4.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 2.46%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.68%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of The Trade Desk in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 8, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.22, down 4.35% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $479.63 million, up 25.3% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.49 per share and a revenue of $2.4 billion, representing changes of +18.25% and +23.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for The Trade Desk. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. The Trade Desk is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that The Trade Desk has a Forward P/E ratio of 59.34 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.61.

Meanwhile, TTD's PEG ratio is currently 2.58. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.02 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

