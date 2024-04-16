The Trade Desk (TTD) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The Trade Desk (TTD) closed the most recent trading day at $82.05, moving +1.31% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had gained 3.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 0.55%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.9%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of The Trade Desk in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.22, reflecting a 4.35% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $479.63 million, up 25.3% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.49 per share and a revenue of $2.39 billion, signifying shifts of +18.25% and +22.94%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for The Trade Desk. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, The Trade Desk is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, The Trade Desk currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 54.54. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 23.06.

It's also important to note that TTD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.37. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.77 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, placing it within the top 25% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

