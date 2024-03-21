The Trade Desk (TTD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, The Trade Desk (TTD) reached $85.06, with a +1.9% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.32% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.68%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.2%.

Shares of the digital-advertising platform operator have appreciated by 1.69% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.11%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of The Trade Desk in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.22, showcasing a 4.35% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $479.63 million, showing a 25.3% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

TTD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.49 per share and revenue of $2.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.25% and +22.94%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for The Trade Desk. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.12% increase. The Trade Desk is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, The Trade Desk is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 56.21. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.01, so one might conclude that The Trade Desk is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, TTD's PEG ratio is currently 2.44. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.33.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, finds itself in the top 21% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

