The Trade Desk (TTD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The Trade Desk (TTD) closed the most recent trading day at $77.45, moving +0.3% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.14%.

The Trade Desk will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.12, down 40% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $453.83 million, up 20.39% from the year-ago period.

TTD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $1.93 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.19% and +22.03%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Trade Desk should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. The Trade Desk is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, The Trade Desk currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 61.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.18, which means The Trade Desk is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that TTD has a PEG ratio of 2.58 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TTD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Trade Desk (TTD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.