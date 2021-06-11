The Trade Desk (TTD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The Trade Desk (TTD) closed at $599.81 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.62% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.2% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had gained 19.61% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.06% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TTD as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.30, up 41.3% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $261.58 million, up 87.7% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.42 per share and revenue of $1.14 billion. These totals would mark changes of -6.28% and +36%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TTD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TTD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, TTD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 92. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.37, which means TTD is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, TTD's PEG ratio is currently 3.68. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.93 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.