The Trade Desk (TTD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The Trade Desk (TTD) closed at $677.87 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.23% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had lost 3.79% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.19% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TTD as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.82, down 8.89% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $216.45 million, up 34.72% from the prior-year quarter.

TTD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.72 per share and revenue of $1.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -16.5% and +35.48%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TTD. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TTD currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, TTD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 114.11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 32.08, so we one might conclude that TTD is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that TTD has a PEG ratio of 4.56. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TTD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TTD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Zacks Investment Research

