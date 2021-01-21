The Trade Desk (TTD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The Trade Desk (TTD) closed at $813.03 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.25% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had lost 12.23% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.99% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TTD as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.90, up 27.52% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $290.42 million, up 34.49% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TTD should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.43% higher. TTD is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, TTD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 159.58. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.58.

Also, we should mention that TTD has a PEG ratio of 6.38. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 122, which puts it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.