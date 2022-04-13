The Trade Desk (TTD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The Trade Desk (TTD) closed the most recent trading day at $67.01, moving +1.78% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had gained 22.22% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.63% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from The Trade Desk as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect The Trade Desk to post earnings of $0.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $305.24 million, up 38.87% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $1.58 billion, which would represent changes of +5.49% and +32.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Trade Desk. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. The Trade Desk currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, The Trade Desk is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 68.58. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.14, so we one might conclude that The Trade Desk is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that TTD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.86. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.48 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

