The Trade Desk (TTD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The Trade Desk (TTD) closed the most recent trading day at $68.56, moving +1.23% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.43% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had gained 2% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.69%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from The Trade Desk as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect The Trade Desk to post earnings of $0.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.29%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $305.24 million, up 38.87% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $1.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.49% and +32.45%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Trade Desk should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. The Trade Desk is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that The Trade Desk has a Forward P/E ratio of 70.55 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.5, which means The Trade Desk is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that TTD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.94. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.6 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

