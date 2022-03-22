The Trade Desk (TTD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, The Trade Desk (TTD) closed at $67.75, marking a +1.18% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.74%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had lost 14.21% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from The Trade Desk as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, The Trade Desk is projected to report earnings of $0.16 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.29%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $305.24 million, up 38.87% from the year-ago period.

TTD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $1.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.49% and +32.45%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Trade Desk. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. The Trade Desk is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that The Trade Desk has a Forward P/E ratio of 69.75 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.09, which means The Trade Desk is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, TTD's PEG ratio is currently 2.91. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.3 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

