The Trade Desk (TTD) Just Overtook the 200-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, The Trade Desk (TTD) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. TTD surpassed resistance at the 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average is widely-used by traders and analysts, and helps establish market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The indicator moves higher or lower together with longer-term price moves, serving as a support or resistance level.

Shares of TTD have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 29.8%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, suggesting that TTD could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider TTD's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 5 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors may want to watch TTD for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

