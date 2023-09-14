The Trade Desk (TTD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

The Trade Desk (TTD) closed at $85.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.05% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.84% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.81%.

Heading into today, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had gained 17.31% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.19% in that time.

The Trade Desk will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect The Trade Desk to post earnings of $0.29 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.54%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $486.72 million, up 23.29% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $1.95 billion. These totals would mark changes of +20.19% and +23.35%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for The Trade Desk. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.82% higher within the past month. The Trade Desk currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, The Trade Desk is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 68.5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31, which means The Trade Desk is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that TTD has a PEG ratio of 2.85 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.82 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Trade Desk (TTD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.