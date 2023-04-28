The Trade Desk (TTD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, The Trade Desk (TTD) closed at $64.34, marking a +0.19% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 4.46%.

Heading into today, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had gained 6.87% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.04% in that time.

The Trade Desk will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 10, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.13, down 38.1% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $364.85 million, up 15.71% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $1.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.54% and +19.65%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Trade Desk. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. The Trade Desk is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, The Trade Desk is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 55.28. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.21.

It is also worth noting that TTD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.3. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TTD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.4 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

