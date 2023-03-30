The Trade Desk (TTD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

The Trade Desk (TTD) closed at $60.09 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.42% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had gained 7.99% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.72% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from The Trade Desk as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, The Trade Desk is projected to report earnings of $0.14 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 33.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $363.74 million, up 15.35% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $1.88 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.54% and +19.24%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for The Trade Desk. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. The Trade Desk is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, The Trade Desk is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 51.78. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.94.

It is also worth noting that TTD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.4 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The Trade Desk (TTD)

