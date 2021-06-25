The Trade Desk (TTD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

The Trade Desk (TTD) closed the most recent trading day at $76.02, moving +0.18% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.33% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had gained 29.8% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.74% in that time.

TTD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.13, up 44.44% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $261.58 million, up 87.7% from the prior-year quarter.

TTD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $1.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -7.25% and +36%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TTD. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.5% higher. TTD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, TTD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 117.83. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.87.

Meanwhile, TTD's PEG ratio is currently 4.71. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.12 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.