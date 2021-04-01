The Trade Desk (TTD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

The Trade Desk (TTD) closed the most recent trading day at $658.84, moving +1.1% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.76%.

Heading into today, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had lost 6.36% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.55% in that time.

TTD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.78, up 97.78% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $216.45 million, up 34.72% from the year-ago period.

TTD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.72 per share and revenue of $1.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -16.5% and +35.48%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TTD. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TTD is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, TTD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 113.85. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.82.

It is also worth noting that TTD currently has a PEG ratio of 4.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TTD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

