The Trade Desk (TTD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, The Trade Desk (TTD) closed at $256.63, marking a +1.05% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.65%.

Heading into today, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had gained 21.49% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 21.08% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 25.31% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TTD as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect TTD to post earnings of $0.46 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.12%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $159.99 million, up 32.24% from the prior-year quarter.

TTD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.97 per share and revenue of $770.27 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -19.51% and +16.52%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TTD should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.55% lower within the past month. TTD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, TTD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 85.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.86, so we one might conclude that TTD is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that TTD has a PEG ratio of 3.42 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TTD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

