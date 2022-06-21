The Trade Desk (TTD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

The Trade Desk (TTD) closed the most recent trading day at $47.06, moving +1.64% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.45%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had lost 11.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.95%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.71%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from The Trade Desk as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.21, up 16.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $365.22 million, up 30.45% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $1.58 billion, which would represent changes of +10.99% and +32.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for The Trade Desk. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.85% lower. The Trade Desk is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, The Trade Desk is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 45.75. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.73, so we one might conclude that The Trade Desk is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that TTD has a PEG ratio of 1.91. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TTD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TTD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

