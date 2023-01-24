The Trade Desk (TTD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The Trade Desk (TTD) closed at $47.62 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.91% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had gained 5.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 11.67%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.64%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from The Trade Desk as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.37, down 11.9% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $492.73 million, up 24.55% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Trade Desk should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. The Trade Desk is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, The Trade Desk is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 42.51. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.62, which means The Trade Desk is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that TTD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.77. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TTD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TTD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

