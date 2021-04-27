The Trade Desk (TTD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The Trade Desk (TTD) closed the most recent trading day at $748.62, moving +0.13% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had gained 22.05% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.48% in that time.

TTD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TTD to post earnings of $0.82 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 8.89%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $216.45 million, up 34.72% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.72 per share and revenue of $1.13 billion, which would represent changes of -16.5% and +35.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TTD. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. TTD currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, TTD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 130.62. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.1.

Meanwhile, TTD's PEG ratio is currently 5.22. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.87 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.