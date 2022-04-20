The Trade Desk (TTD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, The Trade Desk (TTD) closed at $66.92, marking a +0.04% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.06% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had lost 1.27% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.23% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from The Trade Desk as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect The Trade Desk to post earnings of $0.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $304.41 million, up 38.49% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $1.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.4% and +32.08%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Trade Desk. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.67% lower. The Trade Desk is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, The Trade Desk currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 70.26. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.46, so we one might conclude that The Trade Desk is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that TTD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.93. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. TTD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

