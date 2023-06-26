The Trade Desk (TTD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, The Trade Desk (TTD) closed at $75.23, marking a -1.32% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.58%.

Heading into today, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had gained 12.66% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.01% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from The Trade Desk as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, The Trade Desk is projected to report earnings of $0.26 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 30%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $453.83 million, up 20.39% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $1.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of +20.19% and +22.03%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for The Trade Desk. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. The Trade Desk is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, The Trade Desk is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 61.15. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.29.

We can also see that TTD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.56 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Trade Desk (TTD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.