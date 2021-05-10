The Trade Desk (TTD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, The Trade Desk (TTD) closed at $489.60, marking a -25.98% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had lost 4.2% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.83% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TTD as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 10, 2021. In that report, analysts expect TTD to post earnings of $0.82 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 8.89%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $216.45 million, up 34.72% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.72 per share and revenue of $1.13 billion, which would represent changes of -16.5% and +35.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TTD. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. TTD is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, TTD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 115.55. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.66, so we one might conclude that TTD is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, TTD's PEG ratio is currently 4.62. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.5 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

