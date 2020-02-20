The Trade Desk (TTD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

The Trade Desk (TTD) closed at $311.23 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.33% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had gained 11.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.91%.

TTD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 27, 2020. In that report, analysts expect TTD to post earnings of $1.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.17%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $213.31 million, up 32.93% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TTD should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TTD is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note TTD's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 82.64. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.93.

Also, we should mention that TTD has a PEG ratio of 3.01. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.19 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

